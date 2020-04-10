Society

Fort Bend County inmates working to protect each other and jail staff by making face masks

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County inmates are working to keep each other and essential county workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county sheriff's office said the inmates have been making face masks so fellow inmates and other employees can keep themselves from being infected.

Officials say they are able to complete 100 masks a day.

The masks are distributed among the inmates and jail staff and then to other essential workers.
