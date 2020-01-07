Fort Bend County house fire may be tied to other incidents: Authorities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5821412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Massive flames are seen consuming the home in the Creekstone Village neighborhood.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A house fire in a Fort Bend County neighborhood may be related to other incidents in the Sugar Land area on Monday night, authorities said.The home in the 4400 block of Parkwater Cove Ct. in the Creekstone Village neighborhood was heavily damaged by fire. Fort Bend fire investigators said they're looking into the cause, as well as what may have happened inside.At the same time, Sugar Land Police were investigating a couple of other locations that involved family members who lived in the burned home. One woman was injured and flown to a hospital. It wasn't yet clear where or how the woman was hurt.