Fort Bend County house fire may be tied to an assault case: Authorities

Massive flames are seen consuming the home in the Creekstone Village neighborhood.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A house fire in a Fort Bend County neighborhood may be related to an assault report at another location in the Sugar Land area on Monday night, authorities said.The home in the 4400 block of Parkwater Cove Ct. was destroyed by a fire that began around 6:40 p.m. Fort Bend fire investigators said they're looking into the cause, as well as what may have happened inside.Around the same time as the fire, a woman who lived in the home showed up at a fitness club approximately eight miles away claiming that she had been assaulted, Sugar Land police said.It wasn't clear where the assault occurred or the extent of the woman's injuries, but authorities said the woman was suffering from burns. She was taken to a hospital by LifeFlight.Authorities do not believe the injuries happened at the fitness club.A man who lived in the home showed up to the scene around 9 p.m. and appeared to be in a state of shock, neighbors said. He told neighbors he had not seen his wife.There was no word Tuesday morning on the woman's condition.