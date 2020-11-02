Search underway for hit-and-run suspects after 2 men hit in front of Ft. Bend Co. church

.@FBCSO is searching for occupants of a car that lost control and hit two men near Scanlan and Sienna Point Dr. Deputies say the occupants in the car ran off. No word on how badly hurt the two men are who were hit. Waiting for more info. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/tDocoMczAY — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) November 2, 2020

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for the people who ditched a vehicle after hitting two men in front of a church in Fort Bend County.According to the county's sheriff's office, the incident happened Monday morning between Scanlan Road and Sienna Point Drive, which is not too far from FM-521.Deputies said a vehicle lost control and hit two men.The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, deputies said.SkyEye over the scene found a vehicle and fencing damaged in the area. SkyEye also captured someone being placed on a stretcher before being loaded on a medical helicopter.The sheriff's office did not immediately give descriptions of who deputies are seeking.