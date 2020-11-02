hit and run

Search underway for hit-and-run suspects after 2 men hit in front of Ft. Bend Co. church

By
ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for the people who ditched a vehicle after hitting two men in front of a church in Fort Bend County.

According to the county's sheriff's office, the incident happened Monday morning between Scanlan Road and Sienna Point Drive, which is not too far from FM-521.

Deputies said a vehicle lost control and hit two men.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, deputies said.

SkyEye over the scene found a vehicle and fencing damaged in the area. SkyEye also captured someone being placed on a stretcher before being loaded on a medical helicopter.

The sheriff's office did not immediately give descriptions of who deputies are seeking.



This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

