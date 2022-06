This Houston neighbor weighs in as the healthiest county in the region, shows US News study

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- For babies and baby boomers alike, Fort Bend County stands out as the healthiest county in the Greater Houston and surrounding areas, according to a new study by U.S. News & World Report.Fort Bend County lands at No. 291 on U.S. News' list of the 500 healthiest counties . U.S. News assessed 2,735 of the 3,143 counties across the U.S. but ranked only 500 of them.For the study, U.S. News examined 89 metrics across 10 categories tied to health.