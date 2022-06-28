real estate

This Houston neighbor weighs in as the healthiest county in the region, shows US News study

By John Egan
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- For babies and baby boomers alike, Fort Bend County stands out as the healthiest county in the Greater Houston and surrounding areas, according to a new study by U.S. News & World Report.

Fort Bend County lands at No. 291 on U.S. News' list of the 500 healthiest counties. U.S. News assessed 2,735 of the 3,143 counties across the U.S. but ranked only 500 of them.

For the study, U.S. News examined 89 metrics across 10 categories tied to health.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

