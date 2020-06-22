Fort Bend judge to decide on face masks after surveying residents

Coronavirus

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County judge said he recently got a request from businesses concerning face coverings after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

"The businesses are saying they need backup from the local government which has been done in Bexar County, Travis and Dallas, and of course Harris counties so they want something like that," Judge KP George said.

On Monday, George released a survey asking people for their input on face coverings. By the evening, 76 percent of the nearly 10,000 surveys, supported a policy that would require employees and visitors to wear face coverings.

The judge said this is not an order he's mandating. He is simply seeking input from the community and the survey results will weigh into their decision.

The survey is available online until Tuesday evening.

George plans to make a decision on the face coverings by Wednesday.

