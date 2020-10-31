Fort Bend County to offer free public transportation on Election Day

Texas drivers license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS

Texas handgun license issued by the DPS

U.S. military identification card with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. passport

Fort Bend County Judge KP George on Oct. 28 announced a free fare day for Election Day.The Commissioners Court waived fares for public transportation for Nov. 3 to encourage residents to go out and vote."Fort Bend County is so proud to announce that Fort Bend Public Transportation fares will be waived for Election Day," George said in a press release. "Every vote counts in our democracy, and we are happy to do our part in ensuring all voters have adequate transportation to the polls."Residents are encouraged to make reservations at least 24 hours in advance.The county sent out a reminder for voters to bring a valid photo ID.Acceptable forms are listed below:Call 281-633-7433 to make a reservation for public transport to the polls on Election Day no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 2.