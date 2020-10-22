Fort Bend County averages more than 21,000 in-person voters daily during first week of early voting

Fort Bend County saw 128,619 voters cast ballots in person during the first week of early voting for the Nov. 3 general election, according to data from the county's elections administrator.
As of 9:49 p.m. Oct. 19, the county has also received 12,622 mail-in ballots, county records show.
The county has 476,910 registered voters, which means that close to 30% of eligible voters have done so during the first six days of voting.
After seeing approximately 13,000 in-person voters on the first day of early voting Oct. 13, Fort Bend County has had more than 20,000 people cast ballots each subsequent day. So far, a high of 25,771 votes were cast Oct. 16. Polls were closed Oct. 18.
For comparison, ahead of the last presidential election in 2016, Fort Bend County had a total of 201,655 voters, representing 49.91% of registered voters, cast ballots in person during the two-week early voting period, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State's Office.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, early voting was extended by nearly a week in Texas. Early voting for the Nov. 3 election runs Oct. 13-30.
For more information, including voting locations, who is on the ballot and Q&A's with the candidates, visit: 2020 Voter Guide.
