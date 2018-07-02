Fort Bend County deputy resigns after sexual assault allegations

A former Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputy resigned after allegations of sexual assault.

Jeffrey Bell, 44, was a deputy in Fort Bend County for more than 12 years. In August 2016, he was promoted to patrol sergeant.

Court records show Bell was in a relationship with a woman for nine months.

In January, the couple had an argument and discussed ending their relationship.

Investigators say that is when Bell pushed the woman onto the bed, and put his forearm across her neck.

Court records state the victim said that she "nearly passed out from pain and lack of air."

Jeffrey Bell was a 12-year veteran of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.



Bell reportedly continued to sexually assault the woman.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that the assault victim supplied the officer with an audio recording of her and Bell discussing the assault.

"The Defendant (Bell) was heard apologizing for his actions and pleading for the Complainant (victim) not to call the police."

According to the court records, Bell also told a friend about the assault. The friend said Bell told him that he continued to sexually assault the woman despite her demands for him to stop.

Bell's attorney says that his client is not guilty, but refused to comment any further.
