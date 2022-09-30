'Don't let fear control you': Fort Bend Co. adults take RV trip of a lifetime to learn about careers

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- As ABC13 Localish highlights the Richmond and Rosenberg communities, there are job and career opportunities for young adults from a life-changing road trip to a free program.

A trip aboard a green RV is one that a couple of young Fort Bend County adults won't ever forget.

"It was actually pretty surreal," Anthony Martinez said.

Keilahn Garrett agreed, describing the trip as a very magical experience.

Martinez and Garrett were two of four who rode in a green RV across Texas as part of Roadtrip Nation, a series that connects young people with career leaders as they explore options while on an RV trip.

"In 14 days, I met 12 leaders, and all of them in different industries," Garrett said. "That's something you can't typically do."

It was an eye-opening experience for the Fort Bend County residents who are figuring out what they want to do in life.

"Every moment seemed like just what I needed," Martinez explained. "I don't know if that makes sense, but just want I needed to hear and learn."

If you're a young adult searching for what you want to do, you don't need a green RV. Workforce Solutions is a place where you can start.

"I walked into a Workforce Solutions office one day because I was just exhausted," Katelynn Stone recalled. "I was worn out. I was working seven days a week."

Stone learned about the agency's work-based learning program. If you're 16 to 24, you can spend weeks in a field you're interested in. Afterward, you get placed in a program to learn what you need to break into it.

Not only is it free, but the program also picks up all the costs.

"For example, if you want to be a nurse, we're going to put you in a clinical setting and pay for your work materials like interview clothing, scrubs, stethoscopes, or anything you need on the job," Stone explained.

You can't make it if you don't take a chance. That's what the young adults did on a road trip that they believe will forever change their lives.

"Do not let fear control you," Martinez said. "I did that for a long time. Anytime something was difficult, that I was struggling, I would run away."

"I just wouldn't limit yourself, and always keep yourself open to possibilities and really push yourself," Garrett said. "It can sound corny, but at the end of the day that's all it takes to accomplish great things in life."

The Roadtrip Nation featuring the two from Fort Bend County aired recently on PBS. If you missed it, click here to watch it.

If you're interested in the Workforce Solutions program, you can call our ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663.

