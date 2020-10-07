Fort Bend County now at low-moderate risk for COVID-19 infection

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Fort Bend County has moved down to the yellow low-moderate risk category from the orange moderate category indicating a COVID-19 threat in the region, officials announced at the Oct. 6 Fort Bend County Commissioners Court meeting."While the signs look good, holidays are just around the corner, teachers and students are back into in-person education, and nursing homes have relaxed rules for visitation-this is not the time to let our guards down," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a press release. "Continue to wear masks, physically distance, and assess your risk to ensure we keep moving in the right direction. We must continue to be smart & safe."The yellow category recommends residents to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing as well as avoid vulnerable populations.Additionally, the community is advised to stay home when ill and continue to use face masks.