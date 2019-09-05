Fort Bend Christian Academy names former Houston Texan head coach

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- After going 1-7 a year ago, which included two forfeits due to the lack of players, Fort Bend Christian Academy made a change.

A big change.

At 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, first-year head coach Jordan Black looks the part. He played the part having donned the uniform for Notre Dame and in the NFL for a decade. One of his stops was with the Houston Texans and he's laid down some roots ever since. Talk about root, he also has five children and runs a Snap Fitness Gym in Missouri City.

