Former UH star Ed Oliver says he felt violated during DWI arrest

Former University of Houston star Ed Oliver is breaking his silence and talking about his arrest after his DWI charges were dropped.The athlete was arrested in May in Montgomery County on FM 242 near Patton Village on misdemeanor counts of DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon after authorities say a pistol was found in his vehicle.Oliver said he registered a 0.0 breathalyzer and was still arrested on a DWI charge. When his blood results came back, the test showed he had nothing in his system when he was pulled over."I'm not sure how you get arrested with nothing in your system," Oliver said during a zoom conference.Oliver says the arrest was surreal and he felt violated, as he is someone who has stayed out of legal trouble his whole life."I don't know if you've ever been to jail but you get stripped down, you get put in this jumpsuit. I didn't feel right," Oliver said. "I didn't work my life and walk the straight line my whole life to be put in a jumpsuit to be taken to jail. That's how I felt violated."Oliver said George Floyd's killing by police in Minneapolis leaves him thankful he followed officers orders and did not resist arrest."It really puts things into perspective, like, that could've been me," Oliver said.