Former UH associate band director ousted over inappropriate behavior with students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The now former associate director for University of Houston bands is out of a job, after officials say he engaged in inappropriate behavior with students.

Marc Martin worked at the School of Music before abruptly resigning last spring.

A spokesperson for UH confirmed that the university conducted an investigation that determined Martin participated in inappropriate behavior with multiple students. He resigned before termination proceedings were finalized. The school says he is not eligible to be rehired.

UH issued a statement that reads in part, "The University does not tolerate behavior that threatens the personal rights, safety or wellbeing of our campus community. There are no exceptions. The University encourages reporting of any potential wrongdoing."
