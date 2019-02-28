Former Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was arrested for his involvement in a crash in Denver, Colorado, earlier this month.According to the Denver Police Department, Thomas, 31, was booked Wednesday night on charges of vehicular assault, driving without proof of insurance and reckless driving.Police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 16.Police found the driver of the car, Thomas, in addition to an adult male and adult female passenger with him in the car.Authorities say Thomas was going 70 mph in a silver Ford Edge when he hit a median, causing the car to go airborne, end-to-end.The speed limit in the area was 30 mph.All three were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries.Thomas and the male passenger suffered minor injuries, while the female passenger sustained possible serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.Thomas was officially released by the Texans just a few days before the crash.He suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in December.