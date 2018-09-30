A former Klein ISD teacher has been charged for an alleged relationship with a student.Matthew Taylor Moses is charged with an improper relationship with a student.Officials say the allegations about the relationship surfaced back in April.A court document states the school was alerted about the alleged relationship after the victim told her friend, who lives in Kentucky, about the relationship. The teen said her friend told her counselor in Kentucky who then reported the improper relationship.Court documents read the student told authorities the relationship turned sexual after Spring Break 2018.The teen described three of the five reported incidents with Moses occurred in his classroom at Klein Oak High School.When Moses was confronted by a witness about the relationship, Moses said he had a "moment of weakness," according to court documents.According to the school district, they terminated their relationship with Moses, who was also a wrestling coach.In a statement, Klein ISD said that the district continues cooperating with law enforcement and "the safety and security of our student is always a priority in Klein ISD."