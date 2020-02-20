Former Rice Owls football player pleads guilty in fatal drug case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Rice football player pleaded guilty in federal court on drug charges connected to death of rising Owls athlete Blain Padgett nearly two years ago.

Stuart "Mooch" Mouchantaf entered guilty pleas to two counts of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances which resulted in death.

RELATED: Former Rice football player arrested on federal charges in death of Blain Padgett

His sentencing was set for May 14. He faces 20 years to life in prison and a $1 million fine for each count.

Padgett died on March 2, 2018. His body was found in his bedroom by fellow players after he failed to show up for a morning workout.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office concluded in June 2018 that Blain, 21, died in his sleep due to toxic effects of carfentanil, an analogue of the synthetic opioid analgesic fentanyl.

Mouchantaf was accused of giving the deadly pill to Blain. Authorities say that Mouchantaf possessed the drug with the intent to distribute it on the Rice University campus the day before Blain's body was found.
