Former prisoner changing his life one haircut at a time in north Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former prisoner has opened a barbershop called "Life Changing Cuts" in the Greenspoint area.

"I always wanted to feel needed in life," explained Rueben Askew.

Askew, who goes by the name "Doctor Deuce," grew up in Acres Homes and started getting in trouble with the law while still in high school.

"Just nothing positive about that," he said. "Take too many losses, take too many risks."

His many mugshots show what his future could have been.

But, after his last prison sentence ended in 2017, he got out and got to work.

It may have taken 34 years, but Doctor Deuce is finally changing his life.

The lives of his customers are changing, too.

"People are going through stuff every day and they got to get it off their chest. Some people don't know how to get it off their chest, but somehow in the barbershop, you sit down, you tend to let it out," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UHD student threatens violence after class cancelled: police
Man set to die for killing Conroe college student
Massage Heights employee in Houston accused of sex assault
Interim superintendent tackles criticism of HISD leadership
Former Astros pitcher Octavio Dotel linked to drug ring
Safe drivers can earn free food and more with this app
Houston Roughnecks introduced as the city's XFL team name
Show More
This Texas home for sale comes with its own backyard racetrack
What UH College of Medicine will look like when it opens
Man licked Blue Bell at Texas Walmart for Facebook likes
Deputy constable saved by bulletproof vest during shooting
Conroe sanctuary building friendships between veterans and horses
More TOP STORIES News