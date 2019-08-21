Former prisoner changing his life one haircut at a time in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former prisoner has opened a barbershop called "Life Changing Cuts" in the Greenspoint area."I always wanted to feel needed in life," explained Rueben Askew.Askew, who goes by the name "Doctor Deuce," grew up in Acres Homes and started getting in trouble with the law while still in high school."Just nothing positive about that," he said. "Take too many losses, take too many risks."His many mugshots show what his future could have been.But, after his last prison sentence ended in 2017, he got out and got to work.It may have taken 34 years, but Doctor Deuce is finally changing his life.The lives of his customers are changing, too."People are going through stuff every day and they got to get it off their chest. Some people don't know how to get it off their chest, but somehow in the barbershop, you sit down, you tend to let it out," he said.