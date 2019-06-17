child injured

Former NFL pro from Houston accused of hitting daughter's head

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Mayde Creek High School and TCU football star Aaron Brown is accused of hitting his daughter twice in the head while they were at the home of the girl's grandmother in west Houston.

ABC13 Eyewitness News was at the courthouse Monday when Brown appeared before a judge to answer to a charge of injury to a child. Brown was silent when asked about the allegation.

According to court documents, Brown's mother stated her 31-year-old son and his wife visited her apartment to meet with his 11-year-old daughter on June 10.

The grandmother told investigators she stayed in the living room while Brown went into a bedroom to see his daughter. That's when the grandmother heard a loud commotion and entered the room, where she saw some kind of confrontation between the dad and daughter

According to the grandmother, she tried to step in between the two, and that's when she claims Brown reached around her and slapped the daughter on the right side of her head.

In court Monday, a judge ordered Brown to have no contact with his daughter while the case proceeded.

Brown, who primarily played running back and kick returner in football, was a graduate of Mayde Creek High School. He went on to play at TCU before entering the NFL Draft in 2009. He was a sixth round pick of the Detroit Lions, but had difficulty staying with the team. He last played in the NFL as part of Cincinnati's preseason roster in 2012.

Later that year, he played one season with the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League.

