Former NFL player tackles peeping Tom outside bedroom window in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

A Peeping Tom in Florida was tackled by a former NFL player.

Eyewitness News
WELLINGTON, Florida --
A former NFL player tackled a peeping Tom who was peering into a bedroom where his daughters slept, police said.

Former Titans and Lions cornerback Tony Beckham was heading out to his car in Florida when he noticed Geoffrey Cassidy.

When Beckham yelled, Cassidy took off, but he didn't get too far before being tackled to the ground.

"I caught him and we just had a good conversation," said Beckham. "He's never gonna do that again on this side of town."

Cassidy was arrested but denied looking in the window, claiming he was in the neighborhood because his car had broken down.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
peeping tomnflFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
Houston area children recently injured or killed by violence
Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest during competition
Woman's obituary censored for criticizing President Trump
2 women and 1 man arrested for human trafficking and prostitution
Teacher who fled with student gets 20 years
Quick-thinking 9-year-old girl saves grandmother
25 most deadly jobs in America
Show More
The 60: Big H-Town congrats for Kelvin Sampson's 600th win
Cold front blows into Houston this weekend
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Surveillance video shows man bringing preschooler to burglary
Celebrity chef opens emergency kitchen to feed furloughed gov. employees
More News