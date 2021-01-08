Former New Caney ISD Superintendent accused of stealing at least $30K from district

NEW CANEY, Texas -- New Caney ISD's former Superintendent Kenn Franklin, who suddenly left his position in mid-November, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 7 and charged with alleged theft of at least $30,000 and tampering with a government record, according to arrest records from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.According to Montgomery County Jail records and formal complaints made with the Montgomery County District Clerk's Office,but less than $150,000 from the school district, which is a third degree felony. Franklin is also being charged with tampering with a government record with the intent to defraud or harm, which is a state jail felony.Formal complaints filed Dec. 7 with the district clerk's office claim Franklin knowingly made false entries in the district's expense sheet for employee travel, with "false entry being travel expenses that were never incurred."According to Montgomery County Jail records, Franklin was released from custody Jan. 7 in lieu of $40,000 bail.After roughly 11 years as superintendent at the district, the NCISD board of trustees accepted Franklin's resignation Nov. 16. NCISD provided an emailed statement to Community Impact Newspaper on Jan. 7 following Franklin's arrest. The following emailed statement was provided by the district:Prior to working in NCISD, Franklin served as superintendent in Marshall ISD and Marfa ISD, according to information that was previously published on the district's website.