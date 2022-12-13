Neighbor stunned after former HPD officer who shot him avoids prison, gets 10 years probation

A dispute six years ago over a dog reached a conclusion that the victim did not like.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston police officer was sentenced to 10 years probation and 90 days in jail for shooting his neighbor during an argument.

For much of the day Monday, Jason Loosmore sat in Judge Greg Glass' courtroom and awaited his fate. The former Houston Police Department officer pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Oct. 13, 2016, Loosmore shot his neighbor, Casey Brown, multiple times during an argument involving a dog. Brown, who survived and testified, wanted Loosmore to go to prison.

"I don't deserve this," Brown, who still has a bullet in his back, said. "I don't deserve the injuries that occurred on my life. I have a little boy that I have to take care of. I have to show him the world, you know. This whole incident ruined my life."

Prosecutors also argued for prison time. But defense attorneys, citing Loosmore had no criminal history and pleaded guilty, argued for leniency. Glass sided mostly with Loosmore, handing down a punishment of 10 years probation and 90 days in jail to be served when it fits Loosmore's schedule. He also needs to pay restitution to the victim.

"I don't feel like it's reasonable," Brown said. "I feel like it's a minor punishment for an officer who was trained to protect the community."

Prosecutors said they're also disappointed but pointed out that 10 years probation is not nothing.

"These cases are difficult cases, given that people we prosecute don't have a criminal history and are generally respected in the community," Prosecutor Timothy Adams said. "So, getting 10 years probation and 90 days in jail is something."

Loosmore's defense attorney said the shooting was tragic but that both neighbors were involved in the initial altercation.

"It was a very unfortunate situation all the way around," Defense Attorney Carson Joacim said. "I spoke to Mr. Brown and said, 'I'm sorry for everything he's endured.' There was a lot of mitigating evidence in the use of force in that case."

The men no longer live next door to each other. Though disappointed, Brown said he'll move on from here.

"I'm moving forward to live life with my head high, live life peacefully," Brown said.

At the time of the shooting, Loosmore had been with HPD for seven years. Loosmore did not comment after court.

