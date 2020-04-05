Former Houston Oilers player Tom Dempsey dies of coronavirus

Legendary New Orleans Saints kicker and former Houston Oilers player Tom Dempsey has died from coronavirus.



Dempsey may have been best known for kicking a record setting 63-yard field goal while playing for the Saints in 1970. That record remained unbroken until 2013.



Dempsey died Saturday, according to a statement from the Saints.

Dempsey, who had been battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia since 2012, contracted the coronavirus on March 25, according to NOLA.com.

He was born without toes on his right foot so he wore a modified shoe with a flattened toe surface.

Dempsey went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Houston Oilers in 1977.

He is survived by his wife and three children. He was 73.

