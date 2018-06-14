A former Houston doctor has been charged with murder in a cold case investigation of a woman's death in Dallas.George Guo, 56, was linked to the death of Katherine Bascone through new DNA testing.Police said Guo raped and choked Bascone 30 years ago.Bascone survived and was confined to a bed. She died in February, and investigators ruled it as a homicide caused by an injury she suffered during the 1988 attack.Guo is also linked to several other sexual assaults, including the rape of a University of Houston student in 1988.