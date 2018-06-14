Former Houston doctor charged with 1988 rape and murder of woman in Dallas

EMBED </>More Videos

56-year-old George Guo has been linked to the murder of a woman who was killed in the 1980s.

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Houston doctor has been charged with murder in a cold case investigation of a woman's death in Dallas.

George Guo, 56, was linked to the death of Katherine Bascone through new DNA testing.

Police said Guo raped and choked Bascone 30 years ago.

Bascone survived and was confined to a bed. She died in February, and investigators ruled it as a homicide caused by an injury she suffered during the 1988 attack.

Guo is also linked to several other sexual assaults, including the rape of a University of Houston student in 1988.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cold casemurdertexas newsrapedoctor arrested
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
More News