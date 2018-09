A former Harris County deputy has been acquitted in a case in which he was accused of kicking a handcuffed suspect back in 2011.Jimmy Drummond was on trial for a charge of official oppression this week in connection to the alleged assault of the detained suspect.The one-time deputy constable was seen in video from a traffic stop allegedly kicking the man on the ground. However, details of the case surfaced in 2013, prompting prosecutors to file a criminal complaint within days. He wasn't indicted until December of that year, three months after the two-year statute of limitations expired.In the following year, a judge ruled that the statute of limitations indeed expired and threw out the charges against Drummond. But the Harris County District Attorney's Office appealed the ruling , tying up the case even further.The trial finally got underway Tuesday.Drummond faced up to a year in jail if convicted.