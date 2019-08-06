DAVID TEMPLE VERDICT: Former football coach found guilty of murder of pregnant wife

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5447537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The murder of Belinda Temple: Timeline

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Alief Hastings football coach David Temple has been found guilty of killing his wife Belinda in 1999, who was pregnant with their second child.A jury spent Monday night in a hotel after they spent the evening deliberating. The eight men and four women reached a decision on Tuesday after eight hours and five minutes of deliberations.This is the second time Temple's case has been before a jury. He was convicted several years after she was found dead inside a closet at their home. She had been shot with a shotgun.He was given a retrial when it was found the prosecution had withheld evidence that would have benefited the defense.Prosecutors say Temple wanted out of his marriage, so he killed his wife and staged a break-in.Temple served nine years in prison before he was granted a new trial because evidence wasn't turned over to his attorneys.Now, Temple will face sentencing according to the law that was in place when the crime was committed, a legal expert says. That means a range of punishment could even include probation.