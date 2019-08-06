DAVID TEMPLE VERDICT: Former football coach found guilty of murder of pregnant wife

A jury spent Monday night in a hotel after they spent the evening deliberating. The eight men and four women reached a decision on Tuesday after eight hours and five minutes of deliberations.
This is the second time Temple's case has been before a jury. He was convicted several years after she was found dead inside a closet at their home. She had been shot with a shotgun.
TIMELINE OF DAVID TEMPLE TRIAL: Twists and turns from 1999 killing to 2019 verdict
He was given a retrial when it was found the prosecution had withheld evidence that would have benefited the defense.
Prosecutors say Temple wanted out of his marriage, so he killed his wife and staged a break-in.
Temple served nine years in prison before he was granted a new trial because evidence wasn't turned over to his attorneys.
Now, Temple will face sentencing according to the law that was in place when the crime was committed, a legal expert says. That means a range of punishment could even include probation.
