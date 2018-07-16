Former FBI lawyer returns to Capitol for second day of grilling

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page returns to Capitol Hill Monday for a second day of questioning from House lawmakers after Republicans called her testimony "credible" as they search for anti-Trump bias in the handling of the Clinton email and Trump-Russia investigations.

"Lisa Page is a very credible witness and she's doing her best to help us find the truth," Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said on Friday, after the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees first interviewed Page.

"I can tell you, in ways I think she's been falsely accused about not being willing to cooperate. We've learned some evidence today that would suggest she's been willing to help, in the spirit of transparency. ... The last thing anyone wants is to be falsely accused. Her willingness to cooperate today speaks well for her."

Democrats, for their part, claimed they had learned little new from Page, one day after a contentious public hearing with FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom Page had an extramarital affair and exchanged messages criticizing then-candidate Donald Trump and other politicians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The messages were uncovered by the Justice Department inspector general, who determined in a report that the Hillary Clinton email probe was not impacted by political bias, but said the messages from Page and Strzok - along with some of the decisions of former FBI Director James Comes - impacted the FBI's reputation.

Page is expected to appear on Capitol Hill at 11 am Monday, according to a congressional aide.
