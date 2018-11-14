EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4686270" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies said they were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Spring when they found a man shot to death inside.

Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting at a home in Spring.A former Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed at a house in the 3400 block of Meadow Hill in what appears to be a domestic disturbance, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Sheriff Gonzalez says the son, who is in his 20s, called authorities to report the shooting.Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are on the scene, along with crime scene unit and homicide investigators.The victim's identity has not been released.