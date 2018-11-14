Former deputy shot to death, allegedly by his son during domestic disturbance at home in Spring

Sheriff Gonzalez says a former Harris County deputy was shot and killed in an apparent domestic disturbance

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting at a home in Spring.

A former Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed at a house in the 3400 block of Meadow Hill in what appears to be a domestic disturbance, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies said they were responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Spring when they found a man shot to death inside.



Sheriff Gonzalez says the son, who is in his 20s, called authorities to report the shooting.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are on the scene, along with crime scene unit and homicide investigators.

The victim's identity has not been released.

