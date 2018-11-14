SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting at a home in Spring.
A former Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed at a house in the 3400 block of Meadow Hill in what appears to be a domestic disturbance, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Sheriff Gonzalez says the son, who is in his 20s, called authorities to report the shooting.
Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office are on the scene, along with crime scene unit and homicide investigators.
VIDEO: Investigation in early stages at home on Meadow Hill
The victim's identity has not been released.
