Former Cleveland ISD student accused of terroristic threats

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- It happened again and again.

Someone called a school in this small east Texas community and made threats.

And again, an arrest has been made.

Elizabeth Linares-Jimenez, 18, of Cleveland, is in the Liberty County Jail on two $500,000 bonds on charges of making terroristic threats.

Source: Liberty County Sheriff's Office
Elizabeth Linares-Jimenez, 18, is accused of making terroristic threats against Cleveland ISD.



"It's scary. We get chills through our bones," one concerned parent said.

Prior to her latest arrest, Cleveland ISD said Linares-Jimenez made three calls threatening Cleveland High School this month. Campuses were placed on lockdown as a precaution and extra officers were present after the calls came in.

RELATED: 6th grader arrested for making terroristic threat on bus

The school district made parents aware of the threats on its Facebook page.



Linares-Jimenez was taken into custody by Cleveland ISD Police on Dec. 12, accused of the latest round of threats that also included calls made to the Cleveland Police Department.

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard told Eyewitness News that his agency is still actively investigating the threats. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS are also looking into the case.

Linares-Jimenez is no stranger to authorities. The former Cleveland ISD student was arrested earlier this year on the same charges. Those stem from previous calls made to the school, authorities said.

Court records show Linares-Jimenez pleaded guilty in July 2019 to two felony terroristic threat charges.

