One of three women charged in the July 2017 hot-van death of a resident at a southeast Texas center for people with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to probation.The Brenham Banner-Press reports that Charlotte Washington was sentenced Thursday after her July 12 guilty plea to injury of a disabled person in the death of Amy Parrish. She had been charged with murder.Under her plea agreement, Washington was given five years' probation. A 10-year prison term was suspended.Authorities say workers at the Brenham State Supported Living Center found the 48-year-old Parrish unresponsive in the van parked outside the center.Former workers Sylvia Platt and Lacreshia Miles still await trial on murder charges . They could face life sentences if convicted.