TEXAS NEWS

Charlotte Washington gets 5 years' probation for 2017 death of Amy Parrish in Brenham

EMBED </>More Videos

3 charged with murder after woman left in van of living center.

BRENHAM, Texas --
One of three women charged in the July 2017 hot-van death of a resident at a southeast Texas center for people with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to probation.

The Brenham Banner-Press reports that Charlotte Washington was sentenced Thursday after her July 12 guilty plea to injury of a disabled person in the death of Amy Parrish. She had been charged with murder.

Under her plea agreement, Washington was given five years' probation. A 10-year prison term was suspended.

Authorities say workers at the Brenham State Supported Living Center found the 48-year-old Parrish unresponsive in the van parked outside the center.

Former workers Sylvia Platt and Lacreshia Miles still await trial on murder charges . They could face life sentences if convicted.

RELATED: 3 employees charged with murder after woman left in van of Brenham living center
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot cardeath investigationtexas newsBrenham
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TEXAS NEWS
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
Crews rescue 27 people caught in dangerous Texas floodwaters
Actor Kiefer Sutherland's band in Houston for free weekend show
CORREA RETURNS: Astros shortstop to play against Mariners
More texas news
Top Stories
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Man arrested after allegedly trying to run cyclist off road
BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm Stafford shopping strip
Facebook Live shooting victim continues to defy odds, mom says
Pedestrian hit on North Fwy snarls inbound I-45 traffic
Alex Bregman welcomes family back to home flooded by Harvey
Mother killed after suspects shoot vehicle more than 40 times
Fort Bend ISD approves $992 million bond to improve campuses
Show More
Suspect robbed two pharmacies within 30 minutes
Honor killing' jury ends sentencing deliberations for day
'Apple Inc.' call leaves Houston man out more than $400
Houston's popular Nutcracker Market opens ticket presale
Carmelo Anthony officially signs with Rockets
More News