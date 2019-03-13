Former bounty hunter with gun chases porch pirate

"Wrong house at the wrong time": A homeowner turned the tables on a porch pirate.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) -- A homeowner turned the tables on a porch pirate.

Video shows Alex Mazzola chasing after the suspect with a gun in hand.

Mazzola says he knew something wasn't right when he saw an SUV pull up to his driveway on his ring camera and a man get out.

What the porch pirate didn't know is that Mazzola is a former bounty hunter.

"I was a bounty hunter. I've arrested MS-13 guys," said Mazzola. "He chose the wrong house at the wrong time. It was just perfect timing."

Mazzola chased one of the thieves down the street while the other man drove off and ditched the stolen vehicle nearby.

Police say the SUV was stolen and found other packages inside. Both suspects got away.
