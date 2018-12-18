Authorities say that around 10:30 p.m. a car pulled up in the 11900 Huntington Glen and a man got out and started firing shots at a second man who was inside another car.
Breaking Overnight: 2 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Huntington Glen Drive in SW Houston. Police say injured victim is 16 and was possibly an innocent bystander. He was taken to the hospital and is stable. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/JSbGZPhYkm— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) December 17, 2018
Police identified one of the victims as former Alief Hastings High School football player Michael Barrientos. They believe his SUV was also stolen after the shooting.
Police found Barrientos' body in the middle of the street.
The second man, who was shot inside the car, crashed into a brick wall. He also died.
Officials tell ABC13 a 16-year-old innocent bystander was shot in the leg while walking down the road.
He was taken to the hospital.
Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.
Police found one man dead in the street, another man was found dead in this car that crashed into a brick wall. No suspect description at this time. Live this morning. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/3KqQGYjUuY— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) December 17, 2018
Last week, a Marshall High School football player was fatally shot allegedly by his uncle during an argument.
Tough day for the MBlock Family. Thanks for every call, text, tweet, snap, Facebook and Instagram post. They have provided the comfort and encouragement needed in this time of tragic loss. Rest well, @DrewConley27.— Marshall Buffalos (@MarshallBuffs) December 12, 2018
We will miss you. #Remember3 #DR3W pic.twitter.com/2jl8kZum7W