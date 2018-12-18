Former Alief Hastings High School football player identified as 1 of 2 victims killed in shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Barrientos, a football player at Alief Hastings, was killed Sunday night.

T.J. Parker
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are trying to find the person responsible for the shooting that killed two people and injured a 16-year-old in southwest Houston Sunday night.

Authorities say that around 10:30 p.m. a car pulled up in the 11900 Huntington Glen and a man got out and started firing shots at a second man who was inside another car.


Police identified one of the victims as former Alief Hastings High School football player Michael Barrientos. They believe his SUV was also stolen after the shooting.

Police found Barrientos' body in the middle of the street.

The second man, who was shot inside the car, crashed into a brick wall. He also died.

EMBED More News Videos

Two people were killed and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in southwest Houston.


Officials tell ABC13 a 16-year-old innocent bystander was shot in the leg while walking down the road.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.



Last week, a Marshall High School football player was fatally shot allegedly by his uncle during an argument.

Follow T.J. Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingteen shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Dangerous and foggy road conditions
Man dies after slamming into back of semi in thick fog
Texas A&M frat member died after snorting Adderall: Coroner
2 Chicago police officers killed by train during chase
Two HISD teachers charged for indecency with child
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Michigan company surprises employees with $4M in Christmas bonuses
Inmate sends plans to blow up jail to wrong person
Show More
The 60: Stories you need to know
Angleton police play Santa, giving gifts to good drivers
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
Win a year supply of doughnuts Tuesday in Humble
More News