Former Houston ISD 3rd grade teacher accused of molesting students in classroom closet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former third grade teacher is charged with sex crimes against children, and he's wanted by authorities.

Wilbert Sequerios, 54, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

The crimes allegedly took place when Sequerios was teaching at Northline Elementary School in Houston, and also worked as a soccer coach.

According to court documents, a boy told Houston ISD police that Sequerios made him take off his clothes in a classroom closet and perform sex acts. The child said that Sequerios threatened to keep him off the soccer team if he didn't go along with the sexual abuse.

During the investigation of the boy's claims, police say other children disclosed that they had also been victims of inappropriate behavior in the third grade classroom closet.

One boy said Sequerios offered him things like food or Pokemon cards in exchange for allowing him to touch the child inappropriately.

An 11-year-old girl told police that when she was in the third grade, Sequerios became upset when she found an empty beer bottle in the classroom. She said she was forced into the closet, thrown into a chair and had her hands and feet held while Sequerios molested her. The girl said he threatened to "do something bad" to her if she told anyone about the abuse. During her police interview, she said she was glad another student had come forward, because she had thought she was the only victim.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Sequerios has not been taken into custody and is currently considered a fugitive.
