Ford Mustang driver injures woman and her horse in hit-and-run in Polk County

By
GOODRICH, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her horse were injured after a driver hit them and took off in Polk County earlier this month.

The incident happened on Oct. 8. The sheriff's office says the driver of a newer model, blue Ford Mustang was on FM 2969 in the Goodrich area, when the person hit a woman riding a horse after swerving toward them. The woman and her horse were injured, and the car drove off.

Authorities say they don't know who the driver is, but they are asking for the public's help to find him or her.
If you have any information, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A cash reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

