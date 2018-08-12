For one black supporter, Unite the Right Rally a matter of free speech

KELSEY WALSH
Brandon Watson, clad in all black and wearing an American flag as a cape stood out as he marched and spoke alongside the Unite the Right leaders in Lafayette Park across from the White House on Sunday.

However, Watson, who is black, said he felt it was important to stand with the group to support freedom of speech. He walked side-by-side rally organizer Jason Kessler as the group marched from Foggy Bottom to Lafayette Park.

"Everybody has a right to speech," Watson told journalists. "I wouldn't be here if my man was a white supremacist."

As he spoke the chants of counter-protesters echoed from across the park as hundreds decried the gathering of various groups, including some white supremacist and white nationalist members.

Kessler, who said he is not a white supremacist, said he agreed with Watson's sentiment adding, "White people deserve to stand up for their rights like other people are able to do."

