Georgia Tech football recruit Bryce Gowdy dies after being hit by train

A star high school football player in South Florida was killed after he was hit by a freight train.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Bryce Gowdy died at a hospital Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that it was investigating the events surrounding Gowdy's death, and that the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Gowdy was a wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School. He was signed to play for Georgia Tech.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatrain accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked intruders kill man while 2 kids are home
Man's blood trail leads to abandoned trailer
Fugitive in ex's killing asked about cremating his own body: Sources
12-year-old wrestled knife away from brother during stabbing
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Troopers prove drunk driving with math in crash that killed 3
Show More
Man dies after suffering brain bleed during fight near Kemah bar
Chilly New Year's Eve Night... Rain returns on New Year's Day
Dad creates PSA after 9-year-old killed by drunk driver
11 biggest Houston restaurants and bars to close in 2019
Post Malone to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve': Full list of performers
More TOP STORIES News