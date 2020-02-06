Society

Girl who was homeless going to college with NFL quarterbacks' help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Not long ago, a college education seemed like an impossible dream for two local athletes.

But four NFL superstars offering the first Brothers in Arms Scholarships has changed all of that.

Westside's Vankey Burks had a lot to smile about, signing with Stephen F. Austin University, and the same for Westbury's Langston Ellis, who signed with the University of Houston.

Their college dreams were made possible when they were surprised during the Houston Sports Awards by The Brothers at Arms Scholarship Fund. The fund was created by Houston quarterback royalty: Andre Ware, Deshaun Watson, Warren Moon, and Vince Young.

All four quarterbacks grew up with single mothers, and the one-time award's mission is to help high school athletes in similar situations. "I was taking care of my little brother for a long time because my mother was incarcerated," said Burks. "We were homeless, basically. I went to neighbors' houses and asked them to enroll me in school."

"I never gave up," Ellis adds. "My mother raised me by herself so, I had to understand that she is a single parent and she is not my father. I had to suck it up and be a man."

Now, it's on to the next chapter of their life.

