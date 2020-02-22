High school football player Derrick Pittman plans to 'tackle' his cancer

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As a 5-year-old, football is all this Shadow Creek High School student thought about."It's just something I wake up (and) dream about every day," said Derrick Pittman.Waking up early for practice and doing his best on the field every day was his passion.Now, his passion is on the sidelines.Throughout the season, Pittman had shoulder pain."It didn't stop. The pain did not stop."It only got worse when he fell on it while playing in the championship game last year.He went to the doctor to get it checked out and was told he had stage four bone cancer."I didn't really say too much," said Pittman. "I was thinking about whatever it is, we can figure it out and get it taken care of so I can get back on the field."His mother, Roquethia Staggers, couldn't believe it."I was like, 'What?'" said Staggers. "Like no, not him. As a mother with an athlete, you would never think that it would be this serious because they always ache, they always say this hurts."Staggers said all they can do is tackle it."Crying don't really help you," she said. "Just have to be strong for him and teach him how to fight, then we have that one and the medal."For Pittman, there's no crying in football and no crying for his cancer."I just keep faith in God," said Pittman. "I know He has a plan for me, every day I wake up I know he has a plan for me."