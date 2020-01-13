Houston Texans

Texans didn't pull through, but the team is already looking ahead

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What's next for the Texans? It has to start with a hard look at the defense.

Giving up 51 points in a playoff game can't happen again.

It's too bad Tashaun Gipson's season ended with an injury. The Texans signed him specifically to cover tight ends like Travis Kelce. Gipson was having a good season, and he would have helped a lot as the team faced Kansas City, but his injury and Jahleel Addae's injury vs Buffalo left the Texans vulnerable. Kansas City took full advantage.

The Texans also have to consistently protect Deshaun Watson. After the fast start the Chiefs attacked the Texans offensive line and won too often. Imagine how good #4 can be with a little more help.

As you know, the Texans traded away two first round picks to get tackle Laremy Tunsil. They'll need to spend money in free agency, and they're willing to do it. Adding another pass rusher is a must. (Look at what Frank Clark did for Kansas City today.)

There are also questions in the secondary. Can the Texans re-sign Bradley Roby after he played well on a one year contract? They also need improvement from Lonnie Johnson Jr. He's got a ton of raw talent, but today proves that's not enough.

A solid core is in place with Watson, Hopkins, Tunsil and others. As much as anything, the Texans need a consistent identity beyond "let Deshaun do it." Again, that had to start with a better defense.

Do you really want to try to outscore Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs every year in the playoffs?

Bill O'Brien's not going anywhere and he shouldn't. Everyone claiming that the Texans went "all in on this year" makes it sound like Deshaun Waston is 38 years old. He's 24. He's the future. Get him more help on both sides of the ball and the results everyone wants will follow.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmissourihoustonkansas city chiefsnational footbal leaguehouston texanssports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans plan to hire facility hygiene coordinator in response to pandemic
2020 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus post-draft winners for every team
Brandin Cooks: Being traded three times shows 'I'm wanted'
Sources: Bears reach one-year deals with free agents Ted Ginn Jr., Tashaun Gipson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News