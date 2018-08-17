A dramatic new video of a deputy rushing against time to save a child left in a hot car has surfaced on the internet.Deputy Bill Dunn with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office feared the worst when he found the 3-year-old girl seemingly lifeless in the backseat of mother's car back in June.Dashcam and bodycam footage posted by the sheriff's office shows when Dunn rushed the little girl to his cruiser and turned on the air conditioner.Dunn says he saw the child's eyes fluttering and tried to encourage her as he drove to the hospital."It's okay baby, talk to me. You're okay," Dunn is heard in the video. "I remember distinctively my hand on her chest and feeling her heart racing. It was beating really, really, really fast. Absolutely she had a heartbeat."Once the child was in the hospital, an emotionally exhausted Dunn is seen walking out and slumps over his vehicleFortunately, the girl recovered and Dunn reunited with her a few days later.The girl's mother is charged with child neglect.