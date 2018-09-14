FOOD & DRINK

Zutro Restaurant & Bar opens downtown with New American fare

Photo: Deidra B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some New American cuisine? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival downtown, called Zutro Restaurant & Bar, is located at 1121 Walker St. in the Le Meridien hotel. It recently replaced Oxbow 7 as the hotel's signature restaurant.

Described on the hotel's site as offering innovative regional Southern cuisine, the menu features options like the Big Burger with bacon-onion jam and emmenthaler cheese; the whole roast chicken with corn pudding, roasted vegetables and relish; and the Redfish Scarlett with risotto rojo, green peas and andouille sausage. It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Zutro Restaurant & Bar currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Shannon B., who reviewed it on June 20, wrote, "The food was delicious! Most of us ordered the lunch box daily special, which were these amazing braised rib tacos (it was Taco Tuesday after all) and the special drink of the day (Thai chili limeade). A friend ordered the lemongrass chicken salad, which she raved about how wonderful it was."

Kim D. added, "Wow! What a great new dining experience in downtown Houston. Menu is very tasty, housemade items are really good. Service is smooth and careful not to interrupt."

Zutro Restaurant & Bar is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Shabu Zone brings hot pot and more to Alief
Chick-fil-A announces move into BBVA Compass Stadium
Chef Ronnie Killen opening new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
ABC13's Game of the Week: East Bernard at Boling Sept. 14
Mother and baby among victims of deadly Tropical Storm Florence
Flash Flood Watch for coastal counties until 4 a.m. Saturday
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
Boling FFA teacher's legacy of winning inspires students
East Bernard runner won't let impairment slow her down
Game of the Week: East Bernard gets fueled up for game day
Police: Man stabs family cat while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Show More
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke to face off in 3 debates
Increase in mosquitoes could last for months: Expert
Man allegedly caught exposing himself to girl at Family Dollar
WATCH LIVE: At least four killed in Florence's wake
North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water
More News