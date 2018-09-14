Looking to chow down on some New American cuisine? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival downtown, called Zutro Restaurant & Bar, is located at 1121 Walker St. in the Le Meridien hotel. It recently replaced Oxbow 7 as the hotel's signature restaurant.
Described on the hotel's site as offering innovative regional Southern cuisine, the menu features options like the Big Burger with bacon-onion jam and emmenthaler cheese; the whole roast chicken with corn pudding, roasted vegetables and relish; and the Redfish Scarlett with risotto rojo, green peas and andouille sausage. It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Zutro Restaurant & Bar currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Shannon B., who reviewed it on June 20, wrote, "The food was delicious! Most of us ordered the lunch box daily special, which were these amazing braised rib tacos (it was Taco Tuesday after all) and the special drink of the day (Thai chili limeade). A friend ordered the lemongrass chicken salad, which she raved about how wonderful it was."
Kim D. added, "Wow! What a great new dining experience in downtown Houston. Menu is very tasty, housemade items are really good. Service is smooth and careful not to interrupt."
Zutro Restaurant & Bar is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Zutro Restaurant & Bar opens downtown with New American fare
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories