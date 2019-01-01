FOOD & DRINK

Zeigler pork sausage products recalled over possible metal contamination

Thousands of pounds of sausage products are being pulled from grocery store shelves because they might contain pieces of metal.

The chicken and pork red hot sausage products are from Alabama-based manufacturer R.L. Zeigler. There have been no reports of any injuries so far.

The recalled products are 24 oz. packages of "Zeigler A Tradition of Great Taste Red Hots" with a use-by date of Jan. 24, 2019 and 24 oz. packages of "Extra Hot Zeigler A Tradition of Great Taste Red Hots" with a use-by date of Jan. 24, 2019.

Consumers who have purchased the products are asked to throw them out or return them from where they were bought.

For more information, visit the USDA's website.
