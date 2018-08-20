Z on 23 Rooftop Lounge debuts at Le Méridien downtown

A new cocktail bar and lounge has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to downtown Houston, called Z on 23 Rooftop Lounge, is located at 1121 Walker St., Floor 23, in Le Meridien hotel.
The outdoor patio space has seating and 360-degree views of the downtown skyline. It offers a light menu, craft cocktails, specialty beers and a wine list.
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Shannon B., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 14, wrote, "Best kept secret in Houston! The cocktails are incredible, the staff is superb and the music was amazing -- but that view! Pictures don't do it justice. Definitely the new go-to spot for weekend fun. Keep in mind they don't take reservations for the rooftop seating, but it seems that you can book parties up there."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Z on 23 Rooftop Lounge is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
