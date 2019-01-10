Your guide to the 5 top spots in Houston's Meyerland Area neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Meyerland Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Fadi's Meyerland Mediterranean Grill
Photo: karen d./Yelp
Topping the list is cafeteria, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot Fadi's Meyerland Mediterranean Grill. Located at 4738 Beechnut St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 600 reviews on Yelp.
This spot is known for generous portion sizes. On the menu, the combination platters allow diners to choose a meat (kebab, shawarma, fish or daily meat) and add side orders like dips, salads, appetizers, rice or veggies. There are also sandwiches and traditional Mediterranean desserts like baklava and tiramisu. (Here's the full menu.)
"If I could eat here everyday, I would," wrote Yelper Sophia D. "The best part is that there's just about something for everyone to enjoy here. Vegetarians? This is your place. Meat eaters? This is your place. Gluten-free dieters? This is your place. Paleo and Keto dieters? You guessed right. This is your place. Got nut or dairy allergies? Yup. Fadi's has you covered."
2. New York Coffee Shop
Photo: eric c./Yelp
Next up is breakfast and brunch spot New York Coffee Shop, which offers coffee and tea and bagels, situated at 9720 Hillcroft Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Breakfast is served all day at this popular cafe. Try the egg platter, served with a bagel or bread, and choice of home fries, grits, or potato pancake. Those in the mood for lunch can opt for sandwiches, burgers, chicken salad or a hot platter. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelper Deborah M. wrote, "It was like I was back in NYC. Walked in the door and I swear someone from New York came to Houston and opened this place. Not only did they open it, they brought the food with them. All I have to say is run here now. It's that good."
3. Tapester's Grill
Photo: Itzzy v./Yelp
Wine bar, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot Tapester's Grill is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4520 Beechnut St., four stars out of 275 reviews.
This spot is known for its nearly all-day weekend brunches. On the brunch menu, expect options like chicken fried steak, smoked salmon bagels and french toast. Those dining during the week can can opt for seven varieties of breakfast tacos, chopped kale salad, sandwiches, burgers and more. No time to sit down and eat? No problem, just use the drive-thru. (View the entire menu here.)
"This place is a really cool neighborhood cafe," wrote Tony A., who visited on Dec. 28. "The atmosphere is great, and it has a bit more character than your typical chain cafe. The food is amazing, and the coffee is great as well."
4. Fainmous BBQ
Photo: Lou C./Yelp
Fainmous BBQ, a spot to score barbecue and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 269 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10400 S. Post Oak Road, Suite E, to see for yourself.
This spot has been offering Tennessee barbecue to its Texas patrons since 2011. The menu includes pulled pork, ribs, brisket and dinner plates with a choice of up to three meats. (Check out the entire menu.)
"Some really good barbecue," wrote Yelper Sergio V. "The meat was falling off the bone on those ribs. The sliced beef was nice and tender. The baked beans had some of the best flavor I ever tasted. Overall a great spot."
5. Fioza
Photo: christine n./Yelp
And then there's Fioza, a local favorite with four stars out of 227 reviews. Stop by 9002 Chimney Rock Road, Suite F, to hit up the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, next time you're in the neighborhood.
This spot offers plenty of caffeinated options to get the day started, such as cappuccinos and cafe macchiatos. Those looking for a bite to eat can expect pastries and paninis, including the popular coffee'd Reuben, which has beef that's brined for five days in coffee and spices, and then served with sauerkraut and Russian dressing.
Yelper Martha M. wrote, "Great local coffee shop. Great baked goods. ... I opted for a croissant and cappuccino. The cappuccino came with foamy milk, but I hadn't asked for low foam. Coffee is very good."