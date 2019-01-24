Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Heights neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures
Photo: BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures/Yelp
Topping the list is cocktail bar, New American and traditional American spot BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures. Located at 933 Studewood St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 457 reviews on Yelp.
This spot has an 80s and 90s vibe that translates to the menu, with a twist on nostalgic childhood fare, plus drinks and desserts topped with cereal.
On the main menu, though, there are still lots of modern grown up options like the Peking Duck Tacos with crispy duck, cabbage, pickled red onion, hoisin and sour cream; the Backhand Shrimp with spicy Korean style shrimp and rice grits; or the Return of the Mac with beef patties, bacon, tomato and spicy mac and cheese. (Here's the entire menu.)
2. Pinkerton's Barbecue
Photo: Gabriela H./Yelp
Next up is Pinkerton's Barbecue, situated at 1504 Airline Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 447 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Upon entering, diners should check out the menu written on a large paper roll on the wall. It lets you know if they sell out of certain items (so get there early.) This spot has cafeteria-style service, and the meats--prime brisket, beef ribs, glazed pork ribs, dry pork ribs, turkey and sausage--are all sold by the pound.
Pinkerton's also serves sides like coleslaw, jambalaya and potato salad. (Check out the entire menu here.)
3. El Bolillo Bakery
Photo: DAnny l./Yelp
Bakery and patisserie/cake shop El Bolillo Bakery, which offers desserts and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2517 Airline Drive, 4.5 stars out of 388 reviews.
On the menu, expect Mexican pastries like cuellos, orejas, tartas de fresa empanadas and, of course, the namesake bolillo.
Everything is made in-house, and El Bolillo Bakery has one of the largest selections of tres leches cakes available in Houston, according to the website.
4. Gelazzi
Photo: gelazzi/Yelp
Gelazzi, a spot to score gelato and pizza, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 379 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3601 White Oak Drive to see for yourself.
This spot is known for its gelato, but it also has a full menu of Italian favorites like pizza and deli sandwiches. Try the slice of the traditional Italian thin crust pizza, but save room for a couple of scoops of gelato. Made from a family recipe, Gelazzi offers a selection of 40 different flavors daily. (See the menu here.)
5. Lei Low
Photo: praveen m./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Lei Low, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail and tiki bar at 6412 N. Main St., Suite C.
This unique spot gives customers a true Texas tiki vibe, with flowers, bamboo and other tropical beach decor. Happy hour is from 4-7 p.m. daily, and Lei Low offers six happy hour drink specials daily.
This spot also has large sharable drinks, like the tiki bowl for four or more, which arrives flaming and topped with a banana that's made to look like a dolphin jumping from the liquid.