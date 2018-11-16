Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Fourth Ward neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Fourth Ward, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Oporto Fooding House & Wine
Photo: Erica C./Yelp
Topping the list is upscale wine bar and Portuguese spot Oporto Fooding House & Wine, which offers tapas and more. Located at 125 W. Gray Ave., Suite 500, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 743 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, anticipate options like the Espetada de Carne with wood-grilled beef tenderloin, bay leaves, sea salt, batatas fritas, grilled vegetables and bolo do caco; Peixe Grelhado with wood-grilled gulf red snapper, milho frito and herb salad; and Bacalhau com Natas with gratin of salted cod, olive oil whipped potatoes, Parmesan and breadcrumbs. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Lucy D., who reviewed it on Oct. 26, said, "I really enjoyed the experience at Oporto. The atmosphere was bustling in the low lights. Great for date night or getting drinks with a group of friends The food was delicious and flavorful. The scallops on top of risotto was amazing."
2. Provisions
Photo: Michael S./Yelp
Next up is bar and New American spot Provisions, situated at 807 Taft St. With four stars out of 523 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
On the dinner menu, expect to find the charred octopus with bacalao tater tots, piquillo aioli and jamon; the squid ink cavatappi with arrabbiata, guanciale and mussels; and the duck confit pizza with mustard creme fraiche, red cabbage and pickled currants. It also offers brunch and lunch menus.
Jocelyn S. said, "This is my favorite restaurant in Houston and that is a big call considering the standards in H-town. This restaurant loves to change the menu and always uses seasonal ingredients. The food is consistently excellent and there is always something new to try, although there are some mainstays on the menu."
3. The Pass
Photo: Michael S./Yelp
Upscale bar and New American spot The Pass is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 807 Taft St., four stars out of 255 reviews. It's a sister restaurant to Provisions.
The upscale menu is seasonal, rotating and ever-changing, but the current menu offers options like the grilled oysters with cucumber, kaeshi, fresh wasabi and scallions; the End of Summer salad with cucumber, tomato, watermelon and goat's cheese; and the duck breast with chanterelles, celery, hazelnuts and pomegranate.
Carolina B, who reviewed it on Aug. 4, said, "We come here on special occasions, and each time the menu is different -- like it should be. The dishes are not only works of art, but exciting to the palate! Service is, of course, on par with the quality of the food, and the ambiance is simply refined and modern. Once you step behind the secret push-through wall/door, you'll experience a wonderful and unforgettable culinary adventure."
4. South Bank Seafood Bar
Photo: Renia L./Yelp
South Bank Seafood Bar, a Cajun/Creole and Asian fusion spot that offers seafood and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 242 Yelp reviews. Head over to 702 W. Dallas St. to see for yourself.
The menu has dishes like the lobster roll with pickles and aioli on a toasted garlic challah roll; the pecan-grilled fish tacos with coleslaw, cilantro, avocado and queso fresco; and the combo basket with fried shrimp, catfish and hush puppies served with pickles, seasoned fries, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce. (See the full menu here.) It also offers cocktails and brunch.
Rachael H., who reviewed it on Sept. 14, said, "I came during crawfish season and it was really good! I love the concept and the big patio to hang out. The location is everything! Staff was friendly and its a great place to grab a beer and food before or after a game!"
5. Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen
Photo: Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen/Yelp
Finally, check out Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen, which has earned four stars out of 233 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian and traditional American spot, which offers comfort food and more, at 1901 Taft St.
The menu offers Indian and Texan fusion cuisine, including the Himalayan Heat Burger with an Indian-spiced beef patty with cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos and grilled tomato; the butter chicken with creamy tomato sauce, fenugreek and aromatic spices; and the Naan 65 Quesadilla with chicken sauce, cheese and house chutney on a naan quesadilla.
Christie C., who reviewed it on Oct. 12, said, "Friendly, comfortable and spicy! Just what we wanted. I like that it is a smaller, more intimate space. And there is a patio, too. We loved the food. At our table we had naan quesadillas, chana masala, butter chicken, wings, fries and kheer. It was all delicious!"