Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Clear Lake neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Clear Lake, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Dan's Pizza
Photo: Mark B./Yelp
Topping the list is Dan's Pizza, a spot to score pizza and more. Located at 15148 Highway 3, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 451 reviews on Yelp.
Its pizzas include Dan's Heart Stopper with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, meatballs, extra sauce and extra cheese; the Taste of Mexico with bean sauce, beef, onion, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, mozzarella and cheddar; and the Jamaican Me Crazy with grilled or fried jerk chicken, red onion, roasted garlic, pineapples, mozzarella and goat cheese. It also offers pasta, sandwiches and more. (See the full menu here.)
Hans Brix., who reviewed it on Sept. 23, said, "This is my favorite local pizza place. Their specialty pizzas are amazing, with some of the most delectable toppings and best-tasting crust. I usually go with the Alfredo or Heart Stopper pizza."
2. Spring Roll Express
Photo: Jabber N./Yelp
Next up is Asian fusion and Vietnamese spot Spring Roll Express, offering sandwiches and more, situated at 435 El Dorado Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
The menu offers a variety of Vietnamese options, including spring rolls, rice plates, vermicelli, banh mi sandwiches, fried rice, stir-fried noodles and more.
Joe A. wrote, "Very small family-run restaurant (and I mean family run with cribs in the corner and all) that serves amazing Vietnamese vermicelli and spring roll dishes. We do take out from here all the time and everything is fresh and delicious."
3. Sawa Restaurant & Grill
Photo: Sam T./Yelp
Mediterranean and Lebanese spot Sawa Restaurant & Grill is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 16608 El Camino Real, 4.5 stars out of 145 reviews.
It offers dishes like the Kofta Kebab with three fingers of kofta served on a bed of either rice, salad or yogurt with cucumber sauce; the Ciku Stir-fry with beef or chicken, red onion, bell peppers and spices on a bed of rice with a side salad; and the grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, hummus, garlic sauce, kalamata olives and feta cheese.
Jenny L., who reviewed it on Aug. 11, said, "I am absolutely in love with this place. The dining experience is like going to your favorite relative's house for a meal. The food is always fresh, authentic and delicious. Everything is made to order. My favorites are hummus, baba ghannouj, falafel salad or wrap and tabbouleh."
4. Whiskey Cake
Photo: Whiskey Cake/Yelp
Whiskey Cake, a whiskey bar, brunch and New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 466 Yelp reviews. Head over to 18840 Gulf Freeway to see for yourself.
It offers whiskey cocktails, such as the Little Rye Lies (Old Overholt rye whiskey, turbinado black tea syrup, orange bitters and angostura bitters) and the Winchester (Old Forester bourbon, local honey, lemon and sparkling rose). There are also whiskey flights if you'd like to sample whiskeys by region, such as Texas, Ireland or Scotland. Make sure to try the eponymous Whiskey Cake dessert (toffee torte, bourbon anglaise, spice pecans and whipped cream). (See the full menu, including food and cocktails, here.)
Julia G., who reviewed it on Nov. 3, wrote, "This place is awesome. I have never had a bad meal here. I recommend the local board, the goat cheese fondue, the salmon, and the crispy chicken salad. And you absolutely have to save room for the Whiskey Cake. It is out of this world! "
5. The Rouxpour
Photo: Alexus F./Yelp
Finally, check out The Rouxpour, which has earned four stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, at 700 Baybrook Mall, Suite H100.
You'll see options like the etouffee with blonde roux, fresh herbs & spices and either gulf shrimp or crawfish; the Bayou Pork Ribeye with creamy Gouda cheese sauce, jalapeno sausage and crawfish tails; and the Creamy Pasta Rouxpour with a spicy cream sauce and your choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled, plus grated Parmesan. (Check out the dinner menu here.)
Daniel B. said, "Holy cow, this place is amazing! I haven't been to the French Quarter since 1990 and this place feels like a transplant from that area. Authentic Cajun food and the seafood gumbo is the best I have had since then. They have some awesome chefs in the kitchen."