FOOD & DRINK

'Yogurtland' Brings Frozen Treats To Westchase

A new spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Yogurtland, the new arrival is located at 2550 CityWest Blvd. in Westchase.

This newcomer--a Southern California-based chain with locations in over 20 states--specializes in soft-serve frozen yogurt made from "pure California milk without antibiotics or added hormones."

On the menu, expect to see signature flavors like pina colada, Oreo cookies and cream, pistachio, salted caramel pecan, toasted coconut, and strawberry lemonade sorbet.

There are Sumatra and espresso iced coffee drinks and creamy cheesecake on offer, too. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Yogurtland is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Melissa H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 20th, said: "The place is clean. Yogurt is incredibly cheap with only 49 cents/ounce. There are a variety of yogurt flavors with many toppings to choose from."

Yelper Nikhil G. added: "Good ambience, convinient location and delicious yogurt."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Yogurtland is open daily from 11am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
Street eats: 3 new food trucks to visit in Houston
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News