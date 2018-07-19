FOOD & DRINK

Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grocery store grapes

A Connecticut woman says she found a black widow spider in a package of grapes from the grocery store. (WTVD)

BRANFORD, Connecticut --
A Connecticut woman says she found a black widow spider in a package of grapes from the grocery store.

The woman says she bought the organic grapes from a Stop & Shop in Branford on Monday morning, and she and her 11-year-old son were eating the grapes together when they found the spider.
The woman says the venomous spider didn't bite, and the store offered her a full refund. She declined to give her name.

The grocery store says while they take all necessary measures to keep spiders out, it is possible for them to get in because they are part of the "natural, organic environment."
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
