A new Szechuan spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Wula Buhuan, the new arrival is located at 13346 Briar Forest Drive, Suite 180, in Eldridge / West Oaks.
This spot serves traditional Chinese appetizers, soup, chicken, beef, pork fish and many vegetarian options. On the menu, check out the the cordyceps flower or the chili oil dumplings as an appetizer, and the Mongolian beef or the cumin lamb as an entree, with water spinach on the side. (Here's the full menu.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Wula Buhuan seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Daniel D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 23, wrote, "Do yourself a favor and stop by and have a bite! Great Szechuan food. Reasonably priced, beautiful interior and friendly staff. Currently BYOB."
Yelper Stephanie Y. added, "My husband and I stumbled upon Wula Buhuan in search for dinner options around the Energy Corridor area. If you're up for mouth-numbing, authentic Szechuan spices and flavors, this is the place to try!"
Head on over to check it out: Wula Buhuan is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Wula Buhuan brings Szechuan fare to Eldridge / West Oaks
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News